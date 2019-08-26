Skba Capital Management Has Increased Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.49 Million; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose While Bp Wealth Management Lifted by $8.04 Million Its Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 305.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 52,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 109,517 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 6.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,340 shares to 70,620 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 31,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,115 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 5,039 shares to 6,952 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,562 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.