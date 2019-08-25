Skba Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Market Valuation Declined; First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $830,088 as Stock Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 432,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 286,360 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 26,600 shares to 283,450 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,450 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 13,059 shares stake. Sterling Cap Lc reported 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Carroll Fin Associate owns 4,472 shares. Washington Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 10,319 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brown Advisory holds 583,464 shares. Covington Capital reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie Fin holds 0% or 7,990 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,068 shares. Kistler holds 3,434 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd, a California-based fund reported 123,847 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.28M shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 22,289 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 402 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 177 shares worth $4,269. Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498 worth of stock or 516 shares. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1. Berta Vince bought $6,344 worth of stock or 263 shares. 493 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $11,891 were bought by olszewski richard e. On Monday, July 1 the insider PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.22M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.22M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). State Teachers Retirement System reported 162,089 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 2,805 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt. Provident Management has invested 0.39% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Shoker Counsel has 52,349 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce has 0.25% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 22,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Fin Financial Bank owns 662,970 shares. 106,670 are held by Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134,251 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 72,059 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp.