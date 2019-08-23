Skba Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Value Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Holds Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 330,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 303,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 6,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 397,284 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, up from 390,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 3.29 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,123 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.14% or 309,570 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo invested 6.43% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 96,150 shares. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Franklin Resource owns 0.53% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13.63 million shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 32,479 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,296 shares. Investec Asset North America invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Todd Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 340,265 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc holds 3.74% or 150,700 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,810 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,400 shares to 452,730 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).