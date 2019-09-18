Skba Capital Management Has Increased By $414,100 Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding By $849,591

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 10,100 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 159,000 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 148,900 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $131.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 3.10 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING BUYS DEEPSEA NORDKAPP, WINS PACT WITH AKER BP; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc acquired 94,399 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 1.37M shares with $12.82 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd now has $567.25M valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 64,791 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 31.50% above currents $38.63 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BP in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,650 shares to 128,980 valued at $16.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 30,900 shares and now owns 191,300 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.