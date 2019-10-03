Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Advent International Has Trimmed Holding by $20.00 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 54,450 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 65,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.31. About 667,656 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 4.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.90 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16 million for 23.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

