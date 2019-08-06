Skba Capital Management Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $1.53 Million; Evoke Pharma (EVOK)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced their equity positions in Evoke Pharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.65 million shares, down from 3.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evoke Pharma Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 9,180 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 75,440 shares with $12.61M value, down from 84,620 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $119.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 1.22 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 31,350 shares to 185,700 valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Property Reit Inc stake by 176,550 shares and now owns 412,150 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,598 were accumulated by Fin Service. Independent Inc holds 14,200 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.28% or 5,848 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 3.82M shares. 891 are owned by Guardian Trust Company. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 193,972 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.05% or 130,718 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.43% or 482,669 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 11,819 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.45% or 1.08M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 76,591 shares. Parsec Fincl Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $20.50 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 92% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer, Genomic Health – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8812. About 228,047 shares traded. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) has declined 63.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REMAINS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA ANNOUNCED WAIVER OF PDUFA FEE FOR GIMOTI NDA; 17/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS EU POLITICAL CHALLENGES EVOKE EUROPEAN `CIVIL WAR’; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE SAYS AMENDED PACT DEFERS AMOUNT, TIMING OF TWO MILESTONES; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Payments Deferred Into a Single Milestone Payment Due One Yr After FDA Approval of the Gimoti NDA; 10/05/2018 – Evoke Granted Gender Specific Patent for Gimoti in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – EVOKE GETS FIRST GENDER SPECIFIC PATENT FOR GIMOTI™; 14/05/2018 – EVOKE SAYS NDA SUBMISSION FOR GIMOTI ON TRACK FOR 2Q OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Amends Agreement With Mallinckrodt to Defer Development and Approval Milestone Payments for Gimoti; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA – HAVE IMPROVED CASH RUNWAY TO JANUARY OF NEXT YEAR AND REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUBMIT GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER

Analysts await Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Evoke Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.