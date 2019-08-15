Skba Capital Management Has Cut Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $5.66 Million; Share Price Rose; Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $1.62 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 50,920 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 96,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 782,471 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company owns 1.94M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth accumulated 26,317 shares. 1,110 were reported by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr. Mar Vista Inv Prns Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Company reported 5,910 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 177 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,822 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 615,507 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 1.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,880 shares. 2,797 were reported by Sunbelt Securities Inc. 78,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Liability Com. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 19,851 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 3.64% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares to 127,150 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.