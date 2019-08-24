Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position; Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (AUDC) Shorts Down By 15.42%

Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AUDC) had a decrease of 15.42% in short interest. AUDC’s SI was 126,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.42% from 149,200 shares previously. With 171,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s short sellers to cover AUDC’s short positions. The SI to Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.63%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 97,541 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 66.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 50,750 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 127,150 shares with $12.64M value, up from 76,400 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 686,818 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold AudioCodes Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 3,142 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 36,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sei Invs reported 4,256 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.18 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Eqis Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 439,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.15 million shares. 3,090 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Navellier & Associate has invested 0.32% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Qs Lc reported 90,746 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AudioCodes declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Earnings Breakouts To Watch – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $502.42 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 9,500 shares to 99,600 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,300 shares and now owns 65,950 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 0.24% above currents $98.09 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Friday, April 26 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Aphria Signs New Cannabis Delivery Partnership In Canada – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 500 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 57 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 266 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 15,088 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com holds 41,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 10.29 million shares. 28,403 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability Com. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 26,130 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0% or 29,485 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 7,385 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 11,700 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 7,048 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 196,536 shares.