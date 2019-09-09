Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $2.16 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 555,323 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.39. About 3.46 million shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,664 are held by Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Com Delaware. Northeast Investment Management has 188,668 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,985 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 246,507 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.38% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,277 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,077 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation invested in 349,042 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 1.02% or 60,268 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management reported 6,026 shares stake. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 349 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested in 85,511 shares or 2.1% of the stock. 75,829 are held by Mai Cap Mngmt. Pitcairn owns 7,329 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pacific Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,542 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,025 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com invested in 19,585 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lpl Finance Lc owns 9,598 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,027 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us, New York-based fund reported 11,831 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 66,459 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Yorktown Communication owns 2,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 1,146 shares. 3,759 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Exane Derivatives reported 24,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,722 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tortoise Limited Liability owns 3 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corp stated it has 8,401 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

