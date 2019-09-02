Skba Capital Management Decreased Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; Highvista Strategies Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 125,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 136,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – yahoo.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,172 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 3,136 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.4% or 24,996 shares. First In reported 160 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 54,105 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 216,056 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 4,811 shares. Violich Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 13,500 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.02% or 90,486 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.04 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,574 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 7,480 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Management invested in 2,650 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares to 185,700 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 176,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.68M for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.