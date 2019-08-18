Skba Capital Management Decreased Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Towercrest Capital Management Increased American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake by $484,868

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 45,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 478,410 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55 million, down from 524,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 545,697 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 06/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize share buyback update; 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS SAYS PACT WITH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL IS FOR 15 YRS; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – EXPECTS 2018 RESULTS TO INCREASE VS 2017, RECONFIRMS IT IS ON TRACK TO MEET MID-TERM AIMS; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 31/05/2018 – Philips and Dana-Farber operationalize and scale Clinical Pathways at ASCO 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ahold names Frans Muller as new CEO; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE; 25/04/2018 – Philips Avent uGrow App Gives Parents Peace-of-Mind with Immediate Video Access to Healthcare Providers

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New study from Philips reveals the importance of partner participation in the breastfeeding process – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares to 757,400 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sterneck Cap Management Lc reported 27,951 shares stake. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 55,175 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners has 2.75 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc reported 179,915 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 27,847 shares. Peoples Fin Ser Corporation accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Markets Corporation reported 115,138 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Comerica Savings Bank has 274,637 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 13,114 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability owns 17,557 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 269 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust. High Pointe Management Ltd Llc has 1.19% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20,260 shares.