Skba Capital Management Cut Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Valuation Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $77.30 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 7.40 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 13,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 355,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 369,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.31 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 460,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares to 757,400 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).