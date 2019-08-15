Skba Capital Management Boosted Lear (LEA) Holding by $2.16 Million; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.81 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 2.05 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 211,061 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21,522 shares to 219,561 shares, valued at $69.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 326,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co owns 17,742 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America, a New York-based fund reported 713 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. 1.73 million are held by Century Inc. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Marshall Wace Llp reported 12,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ghp Advisors holds 57,223 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 3,968 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Republic Invest Inc, a California-based fund reported 29,408 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 421 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 33.92 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. 45,136 are owned by Jane Street Lc.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,300 shares to 65,950 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,690 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).