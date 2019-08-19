Skba Capital Management Boosted Its Lear (LEA) Position by $2.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Its Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Stake by $39.08 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 849.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 372,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 416,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91M, up from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 1.77 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $110.91. About 404,518 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adding Shares Of Lear To My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,929 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. D E Shaw And holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 5,318 shares. Rothschild Commerce Asset Mngmt Us holds 11,831 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 13,869 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 40 were reported by Hillsdale Mngmt Inc. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 35,049 shares. 7,409 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 91,194 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm LP accumulated 60,041 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 9,598 shares. Clark Estates New York stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 30,200 shares to 82,440 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,900 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 168,627 shares to 2,273 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 304,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,900 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call).