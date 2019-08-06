Skba Capital Management Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $1.06 Million; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Declined While Smith Thomas W Has Decreased by $1.80 Million Its Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 330,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 303,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $15.16 during the last trading session, reaching $451.01. About 113,432 shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 13,304 shares. Blair William & Comm Il holds 11,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 110,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 122,931 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 500 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 3,546 shares. Calamos Advsr Llc owns 1,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 87,196 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 801 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 20,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bloombergsen invested in 494,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Acceptance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Payment Stocks to Gain on Strong Consumer Confidence – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 360,853 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sei Invests Communications holds 961,497 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Co Inc reported 10,445 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Investment Advsrs Lc owns 63,374 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 5,670 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc holds 0.05% or 12,634 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 717,904 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 143,386 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.08M shares. Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability has 41,132 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westpac Bk holds 1.06 million shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36,400 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,154 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).