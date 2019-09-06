Skba Capital Management Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $2.33 Million; If Bancorp (IROQ)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 38.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 211,700 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 757,400 shares with $9.08 million value, up from 545,700 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 9.80M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 2 sold and decreased their stock positions in If Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 767,341 shares, up from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did IF Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IROQ) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TC PipeLines (TCP) Q2 Earnings Miss by a Whisker, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 23% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $75.57 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.23% invested in the company for 81,720 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 1,519 shares traded. IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) has risen 2.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ)

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 7,340 shares to 70,620 valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 24,100 shares and now owns 242,170 shares. Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bruni J V & has invested 2.29% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,457 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 180,548 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 191,533 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 726,932 shares stake. Frontier Invest accumulated 592,322 shares. The Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dupont Capital Corp invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 386,069 shares. Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 3,386 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 10,131 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1,236 shares. Moreover, Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability has 1.46% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.