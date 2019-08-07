Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined While Silchester International Investors Llp Boosted Its Position; Fiera Capital Upped United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $302,017 as Stock Price Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 14,402 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 – $13.00 – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 31/05/2018 – United Accused of Broad Anti-Union Campaign Using TVs, Threats; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 333,548 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 189,347 shares to 540,661 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Calif Fd (MYC) by 127,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,112 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).