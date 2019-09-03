Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Declined While Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Position by $4.71 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.32 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 8,123 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.