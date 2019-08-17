Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Position by $4.71 Million; American Tower (AMT) Holder Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $540,765 as Market Valuation Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 75.41% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Carriage Services, SK Telecom Co., Cloudera, and Bassett Furniture Industries â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 11,679 shares to 304,329 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg invested in 4,917 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Axel Cap Management Lc has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,000 shares. James Invest Research accumulated 0.01% or 645 shares. Phocas Financial holds 7,482 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 398,387 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.55 million shares or 4.64% of the stock. First Business Finance Svcs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Girard Limited holds 0.9% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 24,536 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 369 were reported by Kistler. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup holds 0.13% or 665,499 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 10,000 shares. Tiemann Advsr has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.