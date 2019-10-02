Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Its Position by $33.59 Million as Valuation Declined; Vale S A (VALE) Market Valuation Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Its Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 17.54 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 15/05/2018 – REG-CLOSING OF YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATāO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 95,741 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

