Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $326,400 as Market Value Declined; Endeavour Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 95,632 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 618,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11M, up from 590,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.99 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares to 139,688 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

