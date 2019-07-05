Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position Increased by Silchester International Investors Llp; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 47,536 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 5.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech Management has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset owns 100,000 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel stated it has 44,506 shares. Augustine Asset Management has 7.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,412 shares. Bowling Management Ltd has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Tru Communication holds 285,443 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 13,012 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,229 shares. First Amer State Bank holds 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 225,445 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 71,341 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.16% stake. 3,730 were accumulated by Lagoda Investment Lp. Jlb & Associates invested in 132,400 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Golub Gru reported 394,746 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

