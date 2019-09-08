Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position Held by Silchester International Investors Llp; Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Holder First Personal Financial Services Lifted Holding by $1.42 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 133,587 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

More news for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” and published on August 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorp holds 0.66% or 135,670 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Ltd Liability In stated it has 3.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dean Ltd Com has 54,078 shares. 103,743 are owned by Eagle Ridge. Thomas White reported 1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 376,235 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,750 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackenzie Corp invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James Na has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moody Financial Bank Division invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 3,023 shares. 663,446 were reported by Panagora Asset Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).