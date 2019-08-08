Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position Has Upped by Silchester International Investors Llp; As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Valuation Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.51 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 3,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 20,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 722,994 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 584,281 shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 63,320 shares to 78,022 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).