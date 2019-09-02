Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding Raised by Silchester International Investors Llp; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $309,200; Market Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.77 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company's stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 291,522 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $160.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $215.86M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

