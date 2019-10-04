Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $33.59 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Berkshire Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.71 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 40,013 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 370,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97 million, up from 347,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 1.62M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,023 shares to 653 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 25,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

