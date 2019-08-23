Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Boosted Position by $4.71 Million; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Covalent Partners Has Upped Position

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $124.77. About 207,955 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 37,516 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas Capital Savings Bank Tx accumulated 5,559 shares. 22,429 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Northeast Mgmt holds 0.57% or 44,866 shares. Factory Mutual holds 282,800 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 9,282 shares. Reaves W H Inc invested in 0.63% or 125,391 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Ltd has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 104,087 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Serv Network Llc reported 2,210 shares. Moreover, Ariel Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 416,696 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 6,134 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 2,900 shares.