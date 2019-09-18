Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 17,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.19M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 87,319 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,698 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, down from 33,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 8.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.