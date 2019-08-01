Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Moon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $114.61 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holding by $1.39 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 484,266 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 39,214 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,972 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 27,500 shares. Stanley holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 55,906 shares. 150,220 were reported by Natixis Limited Partnership. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 186,699 shares. Voya Lc holds 63,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Paloma Prns Management Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 6,800 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 64,297 shares. 12Th Street Asset invested in 1.74M shares. Cadence Mgmt holds 13,844 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Co holds 0.01% or 817,538 shares. 240,000 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Company. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,302 shares.