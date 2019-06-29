Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $326,400 as Market Value Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Price Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,051 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 14,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 59.05% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 444,369 shares traded or 19.76% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

