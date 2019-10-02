Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised Its Position; As Weingarten Realty (WRI) Stock Value Declined, Real Estate Management Services Decreased Position by $315,900

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 975.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 306,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 115,674 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 260,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 586,616 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 313 shares. American Intl Group Inc holds 233,773 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 48,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Green Street Invsts Ltd invested in 2.4% or 137,300 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 2.31M shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 2.36M shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 450 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Art Advsr Limited Company reported 77,883 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 150,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco holds 0.03% or 4.31M shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 122,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,845 shares.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weingarten Realty (WRI) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “From Federal Realty to Weingarten, here’s what public companies are saying about their D.C.-area investments – Washington Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Guidepost Montessori inks lease at Weingarten’s West Alex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston public companies had the highest median employee pay in 2017 – Houston Business Journal” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty Investors Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48 million for 13.64 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

