SK Telecom Co. Ltd (SKM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) compete against each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18 Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SK Telecom Co. Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.34 beta means SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s volatility is 66.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vodafone Group Plc’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Vodafone Group Plc which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Vodafone Group Plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SK Telecom Co. Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 1 3.00

Vodafone Group Plc on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 13.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 8.3% of Vodafone Group Plc are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Vodafone Group Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51% Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02%

For the past year SK Telecom Co. Ltd was more bearish than Vodafone Group Plc.

Summary

SK Telecom Co. Ltd beats Vodafone Group Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.