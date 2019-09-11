Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Valuation Declined While Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Position by $3.36 Million; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Increased by $728,530

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 268,134 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).