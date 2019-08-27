Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $768,888 as Valuation Declined; Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 32,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 137,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 169,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 351,892 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

