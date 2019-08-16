SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) Reaches $21.27 After 9.00% Down Move; POET TECHNOLOGIES COMMON CANADA (POETF) Shorts Lowered By 7.38%

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:POETF) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. POETF’s SI was 104,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 112,500 shares previously. With 90,300 avg volume, 1 days are for POET TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s short sellers to cover POETF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.313. About 109,112 shares traded or 150.92% up from the average. POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 240,585 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-FThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $13.73 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $19.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SKM worth $1.24 billion less.

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products for consumer, data center, high performance computing, military, and commercial applications in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $90.71 million. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013.