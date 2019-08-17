Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Stake by $4.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Gratia Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $1.50 Million as Share Value Declined

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 75.41% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,744 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 13,395 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc holds 4.03% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Voya Inv Lc has 314,532 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 4,714 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 3,237 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 12,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 42 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 4,428 shares. Gratia Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 9.36% or 45,223 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 247,014 shares stake. Lorber David A reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

