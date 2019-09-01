Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holder Aviance Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position Maintained by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 32,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 137,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 169,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 291,522 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 14,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 76,334 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 25,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 288,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 23,928 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Westfield Cap LP holds 283,827 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.06% or 13,330 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 303,067 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 157,689 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 19,861 shares. Kensico Corporation reported 4.89% stake.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 17,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,693 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Mortgage Reit Income Etf by 39,735 shares to 45,382 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 56,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE).

