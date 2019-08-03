Sk Telecom Adr (SKM) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Position; Olin (OLN) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Boosted Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Adr (SKM) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 220,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.09M, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sk Telecom Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 863,825 shares traded or 164.76% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 212.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 36,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 53,471 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.70 million shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN)

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 31,023 shares to 486,293 shares, valued at $37.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).