Sjw (SJW) Holding Held by California Public Employees Retirement System; Medicines Co (MDCO) Share Price Rose While Antipodean Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $1.11 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 1.75M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – KIADIS PHARMA NV KDS.AS – FILED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR ATIR101 IN BLOOD CANCERS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – Bridge Medicines Accepts Novel Small Molecule Targeting Basal Cell Carcinoma As First Drug Candidate for Development; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Medicines Co; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sjw Corp (SJW) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 8,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 15,608 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sjw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 85,872 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q Rev $75M; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group Shareholders Will Own 60% of the Combined Co at Close; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 30/04/2018 – SJW GROUP & CONNECTICUT WATER: EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Merger of Equals Is Superior Transaction With Clear Path to Close During 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 19/04/2018 – Eversource bids $748 mln for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 8,125 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 42,500 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 4,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Co stated it has 157,811 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Co has invested 2.99% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 47,145 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,766 shares. 9,875 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 104,198 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 8,735 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 40,312 shares.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Announces the California Public Utilities Commission’s Decision on San Jose Water’s General Rate Case – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SJW Group and Connecticut Water Continue to Evaluate Regulatory Approach in Connection with Proposed Merger and Withdraw Connecticut PURA Application – Business Wire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6,060 shares to 137,351 shares, valued at $41.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 42,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,100 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.44 million activity.