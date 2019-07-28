SJW Group (SJW) to pay $0.30 on Sep 3, 2019; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SJW) shareholders before Aug 2, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. SJW Group’s current price of $64.43 translates into 0.47% yield. SJW Group’s dividend has Aug 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 171,800 shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE-MERGER AGREEMENT WITH SJW GROUP REMAINS IN PLACE, AND BOTH COMPANIES’ BOARDS ARE COMMITTED TO COMPLETING MERGER – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Eversource bids $748 mln for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q Rev $75M; 26/04/2018 – CA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 122 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 136 reduced and sold their equity positions in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. The funds in our database now have: 71.90 million shares, down from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dicks Sporting Goods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 97 Increased: 77 New Position: 45.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 7.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Rwwm Inc. holds 6.89% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for 628,537 shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 126,475 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 4.27% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 268,539 shares.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 36.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SJW Group shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Network Llc has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 486 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 278,796 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 42,500 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 250 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 404 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 18,678 shares stake. Denali Advisors Ltd owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 218,451 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 7,677 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 5,573 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 16,299 shares. Miller Howard New York reported 25,083 shares.