Sjw Group (SJW) Holding Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Its Position

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $545.01. About 689,483 shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 44,735 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 34,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 83,579 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Non-Binding Indication of Interest Doesn’t Constitute Superior Proposal; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Indication Not Reasonably Likely to Lead to Superior Proposal; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Merger of Equals Is Superior Transaction With Clear Path to Close During 4Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – TO BEGIN SOLICITING INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FROM THIRD PARTIES

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 276,012 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,240 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 17.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.91% or 744,016 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.1% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 271,795 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 444,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 21,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 25,931 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 32,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 40,533 shares. 8,558 are held by Sei Invs Co. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 20,840 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 104,435 shares in its portfolio. American Gru stated it has 16,740 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 16,655 shares.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares to 4,669 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 1,901 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 3,726 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd owns 0.94% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 262,606 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt owns 28,510 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 31,924 shares stake. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 0.25% or 7,771 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 2,251 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 512 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,879 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 888 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 21,389 shares.