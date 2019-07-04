SJW Group (SJW) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Rli (RLI) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 26.39% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SJW’s profit would be $15.07 million giving it 30.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, SJW Group’s analysts see 89.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 73,884 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Service See Transaction Closing in 4Q; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Also Cites ‘Potentially Protracted’ Regulatory Review; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 66 sold and trimmed positions in Rli Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 38.67 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rli Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Among 2 analysts covering SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SJW Gr had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 34.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SJW Group shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuance Investments Llc has 933,792 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 278,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4.65% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 18,678 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 12,416 shares. Kessler Invest Group Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 2 were reported by Carroll Financial Inc. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.95% stake. Raymond James Fincl Service invested in 3,551 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 21,699 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 9,281 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Company reported 0.31% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

The stock increased 1.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 57,128 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RLI’s profit will be $28.07M for 34.76 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 853,337 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.32% invested in the company for 390,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 0.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.