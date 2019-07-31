Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $2.33 Million; Country Trust Bank Has Increased Its Pepsico Common (PEP) Position by $538,630

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.02M shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Common (PEP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, up from 195,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 5.16 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.53% or 326,188 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 249,006 were reported by Ci Invs. Pictet National Bank & Trust Limited accumulated 49,363 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Verity And Verity Limited Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 13,919 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.08% or 10,501 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Richard C Young And Limited invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 58 were accumulated by James Research. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,383 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt owns 1.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,510 shares. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 33,290 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation New Common by 9,478 shares to 44 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Select Sect Etf (XLI) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc. Common (NYSE:TDG).