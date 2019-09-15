Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined While H Partners Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.64 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Ingersoll (IR) Holding as Market Value Rose

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 71,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, down from 198,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 25,492 shares. 5,000 were reported by Thomas White Intll Ltd. 6,820 are held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,670 shares. Peoples Ser holds 240 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. American Century accumulated 0.15% or 1.16 million shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.38% or 370,572 shares. Scotia Cap reported 14,528 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Btr Capital Management accumulated 1,624 shares. Raymond James And reported 662,031 shares stake. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 455 shares. 34,393 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 43,700 shares to 140,100 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

