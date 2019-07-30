Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $386,904; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in State Street (STT) Raised by $1.13 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 3.58M shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,741 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 16,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 1.33 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,425 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 29,156 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,891 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 1.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 397,355 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 4.14 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,074 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 638 shares stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,130 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 436,843 shares. 363,895 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. City Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 789 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Royal London Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 323,906 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

