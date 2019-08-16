Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined While H Partners Management Cut Its Holding; As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 427,831 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 5.90 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.06 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ACY – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:NL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing 737 MAX grounding continues â€“ the latest on air cargo impacts – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines’ (AAL) CEO Doug Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American wants to double flights from DFW to this South American country – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J.