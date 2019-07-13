Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined While H Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Sprint (S) Share Price Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.75 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 774,339 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 18.69 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference May 4; 07/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 02/05/2018 – Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO and Marcelo Claure as executive chairman; 09/03/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Joins Board of U.K. Chip Company ARM; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Accelerates Expiration Time of Consent Solicitation to 5 P.M. May 1

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation owns 172,748 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bluecrest Cap Management holds 281,039 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 164,871 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 36.30 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 138,684 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 515,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 85,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 18,213 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 5,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 162,775 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).