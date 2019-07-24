Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined While Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.18 Million; Rivulet Capital Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Raised by $2.07 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 995,429 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 24,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,070 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 31,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 3.80M shares traded or 253.69% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,719 shares to 16,440 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.