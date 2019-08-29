Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.33 Million; Capital International Investors Upped Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 98,573 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.11 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.93. About 27,268 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras) by 402,910 shares to 839,747 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Loomis Sayles & LP has 66,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 174,268 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). And Buildings Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.99% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 93,700 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 152,805 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,028 shares. Sg Americas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Caprock Gp owns 990 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 95,039 shares. Granite Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3,748 shares.