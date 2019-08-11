Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $2.33 Million; Halcyon Management Partners LP Position in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,925 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 667,890 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 2.76M were accumulated by State Street. 875,710 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Invesco Limited stated it has 19,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 39,530 were accumulated by One Trading Lp. Gradient Investments Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 60 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 224,300 shares. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers holds 1.12% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 1.21 million shares. 98,220 are held by Alpine Glob Ltd Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc reported 3.38M shares. Water Island Limited Liability holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 3.62M shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bridgeway Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

